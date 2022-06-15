New Delhi: Gold prices were trading lower by over Rs 960 per 10 grams on Wednesday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 47,400 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 48,360. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower by Rs 1050. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,710 as against its previous close of Rs 52,760.

Gold prices Gold prices on Wednesday were lifted from near one-month lows by weaker Treasury yields, ahead of a potentially aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve as it seeks to combat inflation amid mounting fears of an impending recession. Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,817.12 per ounce as of 0229 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since May 16 at $1,803.90 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,818.50, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 15 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,550

Mumbai : Rs 47,400

Delhi : Rs 47,400

Kolkata : Rs 47,400

Bangalore : Rs 47,400

Hyderabad : Rs 47,400

Kerala : Rs 47,400

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,480

Jaipur : Rs 47,580

Lucknow : Rs 47,580

Patna : Rs 47,450

Chandigarh : Rs 47,580

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,400

Gold prices in the national capital on Tuesday tumbled by Rs 547 to Rs 50,471 per 10 grams amid rupee appreciation. In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,018 per 10 grams. Silver also dipped by Rs 864 to Rs 59,874 per kg from Rs 60,738 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)