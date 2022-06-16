NewsBullion
Gold price today, June 16: Gold rates down by Rs 250, Check gold rate in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala other cities

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 16 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

 

Jun 16, 2022

New Delhi: Gold prices were trading lower by over Rs 250 per 10 grams on Thursday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 47,150 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,400. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower by Rs 270. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,440 as against its previous close of Rs 51,710.

Gold prices rallied as the dollar and Treasury yields retreated after the Federal Reserve announced the biggest U.S. interest rate hike since 1994 and flagged economic risks. Spot gold rose 1.4% to $1,833.42 per ounce by 4:09 p.m. EDT (2009 GMT), while U.S. gold futures settled up 0.3% at $1,819.60 per ounce. Gold received a shot in the arm as the dollar and yields fell, especially after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said 75 bps hike would not be common and if inflation flattens out, said a Reuters report.

Chennai : Rs 47,200

Mumbai : Rs 47,150

Delhi : Rs 47,170

Kolkata : Rs 47,150

Bangalore : Rs 47,170

Hyderabad : Rs 47,150

Kerala : Rs 47,150

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,190

Jaipur : Rs 47,330

Lucknow : Rs 47,330

Patna : Rs 47,220

Chandigarh : Rs 47,330

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,170

Gold prices in the national capital rose by Rs 3 to Rs 50,304 per 10 grams in line with a jump in international precious metal prices. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,301 per 10 grams. Silver also gained Rs 304 to Rs 60,016 per kg from Rs 59,712 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)

