Gold Price Today, November 18: Gold gains Rs 45; silver advances by Rs 316

In the previous trade, the precious metal had ended at Rs 53,175 per 10 gram.

Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 03:28 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Gold price rose by Rs 45 to Rs 53,220 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday following gains in prices of the precious metal in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had ended at Rs 53,175 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained Rs 316 to Rs 61,732 per kg.

In the international market, gold traded in the green at USD 1,766 per ounce while silver quoted flat at USD 21.22 per ounce.

"Stronger international gold prices pushed the local gold prices upward today," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Spot gold prices (24 carats) in Delhi markets were quoted at Rs 53,220 per 10 gram, up Rs 45 per 10 gram, Parmar added.

Navneet Damani, Senior VP ? Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, gold inched higher after a fall in the previous session.

Several US Fed officials suggested that interest rates would continue to rise, pouring cold water on market expectations that the US central bank would pivot, capping gains for the metals on higher side, Damani added.

