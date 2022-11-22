topStoriesenglish
Gold Price Today, November 22: Gold gains Rs 30; silver climbs Rs 856

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had touched Rs 52,701 per 10 grams.

Last Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 02:55 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital rose Rs 30 to Rs 52,731 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid appreciation in rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also climbed Rs 856 to Rs 61,518 per kilogram.

The rupee appreciated 14 paise to 81.65 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

In the international market, gold was up at USD 1,741.95 per ounce while silver was trading higher at USD 21.05 per ounce.

"COMEX gold is trading around USD 1,740 as the dollar edged lower and traders await the Federal Reserve's minutes due tomorrow for hints on the central bank's monetary policy tightening path," Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

