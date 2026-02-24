Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3020301https://zeenews.india.com/bullion/gold-prices-dip-to-to-rs-160664-per-10-grams-amid-profit-booking-as-us-dollar-gains-3020301.html
NewsBullionGold prices dip to to Rs 1,60,664 per 10 grams amid profit booking as US dollar gains
MCX

Gold prices dip to to Rs 1,60,664 per 10 grams amid profit booking as US dollar gains

MCX gold April futures dipped 0.58 per cent to Rs 1,60,664 per 10 grams around 10.50 am on an intraday basis. Meanwhile MCX silver March futures declined 0.33 per cent to Rs 2,64,450 per kg.

|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 11:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gold prices dip to to Rs 1,60,664 per 10 grams amid profit booking as US dollar gains

Mumbai: Gold and silver prices retreated on Tuesday, amid uptick in US dollar and profit‑taking after huge gains in previous session. 

Investors weighed in tariff uncertainty and ongoing US-Iran peace talks which capped the decline in prices.

MCX gold April futures dipped 0.58 per cent to Rs 1,60,664 per 10 grams around 10.50 am on an intraday basis. Meanwhile MCX silver March futures declined 0.33 per cent to Rs 2,64,450 per kg.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On Comex, gold futures for April delivery fell 1.1 per cent to $5,170.70 an ounce, while spot gold dropped 1.5 per cent to $5,150.38, retreating from a three‑week high earlier in the day. Spot silver plunged 3.1 per cent to $85.50 per ounce, after hitting a two‑week high in the previous session.

The dollar index surged 10.19 per cent on an intra-day basis to 97.89 making bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Tariff-related uncertainty after the Supreme Court’s ruling against US President Donald Trump’s emergency tariffs will drive gold’s appeal as a hedge against geopolitical risks, analysts said. President Trump has warned countries against backing away from trade deals, saying such action will invite higher tariffs.

Analysts also said that heightened geopolitical tensions due to US President Donald Trump's 10-day deadline for a "meaningful deal” with Iran drawing closer provides near term support to gold prices.

In China, the precious metals futures market reopened after the Lunar New Year holiday boosting the global liquidity conditions. Silver traded at a strong premium to Western spot prices, reflecting tight local supply and robust industrial demand, analysts noted.

Medium and long-term outlook remains constructive, supported by industrial demand and structural supply constraints despite volatility, they added.

"Gold has support at Rs 1,60,600 and Rs 1,58,800 while resistance at Rs 1,63,300 and Rs 1,65,000. MCX silver has support at Rs 2,61,000 and Rs 2,56,600, and resistance is at Rs 2,70,000 and Rs 2,78,000," an analyst said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Oversized t-shirt
Top 4 Oversized T-Shirts for Women: Stylish Comfort for Everyday Wear
El Mencho
Drug lord down, nation in flames: Mexico in chaos after El Mencho's death
Office stress
When Office Stress Turns Into Food Cravings
khelo india winter games
J-K: Climate change clouds future of Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg
Nalanda pregnancy scam
Bihar police bust ‘make pregnant, earn Rs 12 Lakh’ scam in Nalanda; 5 arrested
Yogi Adityanath
Singapore: CM Yogi meets DBS Bank CEO; discusses investment in several sectors
Zimbabwe
Simron Hetmyer shines as West Indies thrash Zimbabwe by 107 runs in Mumbai
food cravings
Everyday Cravings That Turn Into Food Orders
Rekha Gupta
'First step of change': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlights govt’s achievements
viral video news
'Ye majduri karega...': Mother hilariously trolls son for skipping studies