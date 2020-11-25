Gold prices ease on low demand, fall to Rs 48,531 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold futures fell 0.11 per cent to Rs 48,531 per 10 gram on Wednesday as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for December delivery declined Rs 54, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 48,531 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 4,346 lots.

In the international market, gold was trading 0.10 per cent lower at USD 1,809.10 per ounce in New York.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,811.00 per ounce by 0914 GMT. On Tuesday, it hit its lowest since July 17 at $1,800.01. U.S. gold futures also rose 0.2% to $1,808.80 per ounce, said a Reuters report.

Live TV

#mute

Investors await minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve`s last meeting due at 1900 GMT. Silver was up 0.5% to $23.37 an ounce. Platinum fell 0.3%, to $958.67 per ounce and palladium was also down 0.8% to $2,329.50, Reuters added.