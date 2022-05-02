New Delhi: Gold prices are on the decline on Monday amid worrying global cues. Gold prices dropped by Rs 645 to Rs 51109 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded lower by Rs 679 or 1.31 percent at Rs 51,109 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,318 lots. (Also read: Planning to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya? Know taxation rules on Physical Gold)

As per 100 gram or 1 KG prices of gold, the yellow metal slid by Rs 12,800. The gold prices today stood at Rs 5,15,100 as against previous price of Rs 5,27,900.

On Friday, Gold in the national capital jumped Rs 605 to Rs 51,627 per 10 grams in line with rally in international precious metal prices.

Mumbai-based India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) that provides timely and genuine daily Gold rates and daily Silver rates of various purity (Gold 999, Gold 995, Gold 916, Gold 750, Gold 585 and Silver 999) has the following rates today as of 12:19 IST.

PURITY AM PM Gold 999 51406 Gold 995 51200 Gold 916 47088 Gold 750 38555 Gold 585 30073 Silver 999 62820

IBJA, which consists of gold dealers, traders and jewellers, has tweeted the following rates for indicative Retail selling Rates for Jewellery

OPENING RATES SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER KILO) in Mumbai was

62820.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5)

51200.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 51406.00

OPENING RATES SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER KILO) in Kolkata was

SILVER RDY(BAR) : Rs.64,100.00 Per Kg.

SILVER RDY(PORTION) : Rs.64,200.00 Per Kg.

GOLD (24 CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,550.00 Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,850.00 Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD (22-CT) RDY.: Rs.50,600.00 Per 10 Gms.

As per Reuters data, gold prices fell ahead of a widely expected big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to contain rising inflationary pressures. Spot gold retreated 0.4% to $1,888.56 per ounce, as of 0241 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 1.3% to $1,886.90.

