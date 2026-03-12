Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3026109https://zeenews.india.com/bullion/gold-prices-slip-to-rs-161665-per-10-grams-silver-rebounds-on-mcx-rupee-hits-record-low-3026109.html
NewsBullionGold prices slip to Rs 1,61,665 per 10 grams, silver rebounds on MCX; Rupee hits record low
GOLD PRICE

Gold prices slip to Rs 1,61,665 per 10 grams, silver rebounds on MCX; Rupee hits record low

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold for April futures was trading at Rs 1,61,665 per 10 grams, down by Rs 124 or 0.08 percent.

|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gold prices slip to Rs 1,61,665 per 10 grams, silver rebounds on MCX; Rupee hits record low

Mumbai: Gold prices in India traded slightly lower on Thursday, even as silver prices recovered from early losses and moved higher due to strong buying at lower levels. 

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold for April futures was trading at Rs 1,61,665 per 10 grams, down by Rs 124 or 0.08 percent.

The precious metal had opened higher at Rs 1,62,799 per 10 grams compared with its previous close of Rs 1,61,789, but later pared its gains amid weak global cues.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Experts said that strong buying interest remains visible in the Rs 1,56,000–Rs 1,57,000 demand zone.

“As long as prices hold above this base, the medium-term bullish outlook remains intact. A sustained breakout above Rs 1,65,000 could revive bullish momentum toward Rs 1,75,000–Rs 1,80,000,” an analyst stated.

Silver prices, however, showed strength during the session. MCX silver for May futures rebounded after initial losses and was trading at Rs 2,71,065 per kilogram, up by Rs 2,574 or 0.96 per cent.

The contract had opened at Rs 2,69,212 per kilogram, slightly higher than its previous close of Rs 2,68,491.

The decline in gold prices came as international bullion markets remained under pressure due to a stronger US dollar and reduced expectations of interest rate cuts in the near term.

A stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities like gold more expensive for investors holding other currencies, which typically weighs on demand.

In global markets, spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $5,165.73 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.2 percent to $5,171.40 per ounce. Spot silver was largely steady at $85.82 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee hit a fresh record low on Thursday amid a sharp rise in crude oil prices and continued strength in the US dollar.

The local currency declined 0.3 percent to 92.3575 against the dollar, surpassing its previous lifetime low of 92.3475 recorded earlier this week.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Land Price Appreciation
Land prices in these Indian cities could double in 4 years
Golden Globes 2027
Golden Globes 2027: Nikki Glaser to return as host for the third time!
Gold price
Gold prices slip to Rs 1,61,665 per 10 grams, silver rebounds on MCX
Shubman Gill BCCI Cricketer of the Year
Not Virat, Bumrah or Sanju, Shubman Gill set to receive BCCI Cricketer of Year
LPG supply disruptions
Induction cooktops go out of stock on quick-commerce apps amid gas shortage
Farooq Abdullah
Thought it was a cracker: Farooq Abdullah on narrowly escaping assassination
Kim Jong Un
Is the North Korean embassy attack real? Fact-checking Kim’s viral quote
LPG price
Commercial LPG shortage hits Infosys campuses in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai
LPG crisis IPL 2026
Will LPG crisis in India hit IPL 2026? BCCI breaks silence, says this
Aditya Dhar
On 'Dhurandhar' Aditya Dhar's birthday: His luxury lifestyle, net worth & more