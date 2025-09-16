Gold Prices Surge To Record High Amid Safe Haven Demand

New Delhi: Gold prices reached record high on Tuesday, surpassing the Rs 1,10,000 mark due to increased safe-haven demand amid global geopolitical tensions and anticipation of a US Federal Reserve rate cut this week.

In India, the price of 24-carat gold per gram was at Rs 10,951 as of 10.17 am, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Earlier in the day, prices had reached as high as Rs 1,10,650 per 10 gm, an increase from Rs 1,09,820 on Monday. Spot gold was priced at $3,679 an ounce, just under Monday’s record of $3,685, according to the World Gold Council data.

Market experts linked the rally to increased geopolitical risks in global trade and expectations of a US Fed rate cut on September 17. Coupled with tailwinds from a weakening dollar, they anticipate gold and silver to trade positively this week.

Gold prices in domestic markets are as follows: Rs 1,10,260 per 10 gm in New Delhi, Rs 1,10,450 in Mumbai, Rs 1,10,540 in Bengaluru, and Rs 1,10,310 in Kolkata. Chennai reported the highest gold price at Rs 1,10,770.

Silver prices also rose, with October 5 futures on MCX trading at Rs 1,29,452 per kg.

Further, analysts also linked the ongoing rally to increased industrial demand for silver from EVs and solar. Market forecasts indicate a 96.4 per cent likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting on September 17.

India’s gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw net inflows of $233 million in August 2025, marking a 67 per cent jump from the $139 million reported in July, as per World Gold Council data.

In the latest August inflation print, gold remained a significant factor that kept the core inflation high, with a 40 per cent YoY price increase adding nearly 43 basis points to the CPI.