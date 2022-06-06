हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold rates today

Gold prices today, 6 June 2022: Gold rates dip, check prices of yellow metal in your city

New Delhi: Gold prices were down by Rs 10 per 10 grams on Monday. The price of 22 carat of gold stood at Rs 47,740 per 10 grams as against its previous close of Rs 47,750. Meanwhile the price of 24 carat of gold was also trading lower by Rs 10. The price of 24 carat of gold stood at Rs 51,2090 as against its previous close of Rs 51,100.

In the international market today, gold was stuck at $1,852 an ounce having held to a tight range for the past couple of weeks, said a Reuters report.

Here are the indicative price of 22 Carat Gold Today, 6 June 2022 (except GST, TCS, and other levies)

Chennai : Rs 47,740

Mumbai : Rs 47,740

Delhi : Rs 47,740

Kolkata : Rs 47,740

Bangalore : Rs 47,740

Hyderabad : Rs 47,740

Kerala : Rs 47,740

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,770

Jaipur : Rs 47,890

Lucknow : Rs 47,890

Patna : Rs 47,790

Chandigarh : Rs 47,890

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,740

Gold in the national capital on Friday rose by Rs 294 to Rs 51,236 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday. In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at Rs 50,942 per 10 grams.

Silver also zoomed by Rs 523 to Rs 62,577 per kg from Rs 62,054 per kg in the previous trade.

(Disclaimer: The prices are just indicative collected from various sources. You must collate the price with your jeweller before investing/purchasing.)

