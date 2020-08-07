Gold prices touch fresh life-time high, rates rise for 15th successive day –Check out rates on August 7

New Delhi: Gold prices are scaling newer record level every day. Rising for the 15th successive day, the Yellow metal on Friday hit yet another all-time high of Rs 56,191 per 10 gm at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

At 12:35, Gold futures for October delivery contract jumped 0.03 perecnt to Rs 56,191 per 10 gram on a business turnover of 16,502 lots.

Silver futures for September delivery contract jumped 0.36 percent to Rs 76327 per kg on a business turnover of 14,646 lots. Silver prices saw intraday high of Rs 77,949 per KG.

In the international market, Gold smashed a record high on Friday as a safety rush fuelled by the worsening coronavirus pandemic and its mounting economic toll gathered pace and put bullion on track for its longest weekly winning streak in nearly a decade, a Reuters report said.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,069.78 per ounce by 0308 GMT after hitting an all-time high of $2,072.50 in early trade. It has added 4.7% so far this week in what would be its ninth straight weekly gain. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to $2,081.60.

Silver too continued its stellar run. It rose as much as 3.1% to $29.84, adding nearly 19% so far this week in what would be its best week since 1987.