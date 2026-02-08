Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3014892https://zeenews.india.com/bullion/gold-rally-pauses-investors-brace-for-volatile-week-in-mcx-gold-silver-3014892.html
NewsBullion NewsGold rally pauses: Investors brace for volatile week in MCX gold & silver
GOLD PRICE TODAY

Gold rally pauses: Investors brace for volatile week in MCX gold & silver

Silver prices remained volatile but stable compared to recent swings, trading at about Rs 2.85 lakh per kilogram. The metal has seen sharp movements in recent weeks, reflecting changing global demand and investor sentiment.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gold rally pauses: Investors brace for volatile week in MCX gold & silverFile Photo

New Delhi: India’s bullion market saw a pause in its recent rally on February 8, with gold prices easing slightly after touching record highs in late January. The price of 24-carat gold was around Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold traded close to Rs 1.43 lakh per 10 grams in major markets across the country.

Silver prices remained volatile but stable compared to recent swings, trading at about Rs 2.85 lakh per kilogram. The metal has seen sharp movements in recent weeks, reflecting changing global demand and investor sentiment.

The correction in gold prices comes after the metal reached an all-time high of nearly Rs 1.79 lakh per 10 grams last month, driven by strong global demand for safe-haven assets. Since then, some investors have booked profits, leading to a decline in prices.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Market experts say precious-metal prices are currently being influenced by international economic conditions, currency fluctuations, and expectations around interest-rate decisions by major central banks. These factors often affect global bullion prices, which in turn impact domestic rates in India.

Despite the recent dip, demand for gold remains steady, especially with the wedding season and festive purchases supporting jewellery sales. Analysts believe gold and silver prices may continue to move cautiously in the coming weeks as global markets remain uncertain.

Overall, the bullion market is entering a phase of consolidation after a strong rally, with investors closely watching global trends for the next direction in prices.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Aman Choudhary

Sub-Editor - Business Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran US tensions
US-Iran tensions spike after Oman talks as Trump signals military pressure
India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 highlights
Suryakumar Yadav’s 84 powers India to 29-Run win over USA at T20 WC 2026
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon shines as showstopper for Manish Malhotra at Dubai fashion week
Instagram Login Issues
Instagram login issue: Forgot your password? Step-by-step guide to log back in
Russia stabbing
4 Indian students injured in stabbing at Russian University hostel in Ufa
MasterChef India
Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar pay emotional tribute to Ratna Tamang
Lata Mangeshkar death anniversary
Shreya Ghoshal recalls her first meeting With Lata Mangeshkar
Fire
Fire breaks out at Pacific Mall in Jasola during repair work
mobility
Railways to construct new underground rail line to enhance connectivity in NE
Surajkund Mela
Over a dozen injured as swing collapses at Surajkund Mela in Faridabad