Gold Rate Today, 23 March 2026: Gold, Silver prices crash nearly 8% as US-Iran tensions continue to escalate

New Delhi: The rising geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran have led massive crash in bullion prices on Monday.

Gold and silver opened sharply lower on Monday, the nervousness among buyers and investors. Rising concerns over inflation and potential interest rate hikes following escalating US-Iran tensions, weighed in on investors’ sentiments.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures dropped steeply at the opening.

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Gold futures (April 2) fell as much On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures dropped steeply at the opening. Gold futures (April 2) are trading 7.32 percent lower or Rs 10,580 hit Rs 1,33,912 per 10 gram at 2.14 pm.

While silver price for May futures contracts declined 7.77 percent, or Rs 209145, to Rs 2,09,145 per kg.

In the international market, bullion prices also extended their decline, with gold falling to a nearly four-month low. Spot gold slipped 3.80 percent to $4,320.19 per ounce, its ninth consecutive session of losses, while US gold futures dropped 4 percent.

Analysts on Gold prices



Analysts have said that the sharp correction in precious metals reflects a shift in investor sentiment, as rising geopolitical tensions have heightened inflationary risks and raised expectations of tighter monetary policy globally.



Market participants will now closely watch further developments in geopolitical tensions and the global interest rate outlook, which are expected to influence bullion prices in the near term.

Markets crash on Monday morning

The domestic equity markets too started the week on a weak note. Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in morning trade as investors shifted towards safer assets. The market sentiment turned cautious after US President Donald Trump issued a stern 48-hour ultimatum to Tehran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, triggering fears of an intensified conflict in the coming days.

In the post noon session, Sensex dragged by 1,916 points or 2.57 percent to 72,616, and Nifty 50 depreciated 625 points or 2.71 percent to 22,489.

With Agencies Inputs