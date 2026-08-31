/Gold rates dip amid US-Iran conflict: Check prices across India for Aug 31

New Delhi: At the close of the month, gold prices fell consecutively, currently standing at Rs 15,677 per gram for 24-carat purity. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 14,370 per gram and Rs 11,758 per gram, respectively.
Yellow metal's prices fell Rs 147 for 24K purity, Rs 135 for 22K purity, and Rs 110 for 18K purity from those on August 30, 2026.
The continued tensions between the US and Iran pushed oil prices higher and increased bond yields. The Fed Reserve tends to keep interest rates high amid speculation of heightened inflation due to the oil price hike. Moreover, high Treasury yields make bullion less attractive since it generates no interest.
Fed Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's hawkish speech put the yellow metal under pressure amid rising US Treasury yields.
The conflict at the Strait of Hormuz keeps the bullion volatile. According to recent reports, the US attacked two rocket launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran claims to have struck US military bases in Jordan in response. Larak Island sits at a key location just offshore from Bandar Abbas port, which sits in proximity to the Strait of Hormuz.
As the US-Iran escalations seem to persist, the precious metal continues its swing across India.
Delhi
24K: Rs 15,692/g
22K: Rs 14,385/g
18K: Rs 11,773/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 15,677/g
22K: Rs 14,370/g
18K: Rs 11,758/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 15,677/g
22K: Rs 14,370/g
18K: Rs 11,758/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 15,682/g
22K: Rs 14,375/g
18K: Rs 11,763/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 15,677/g
22K: Rs 14,370/g
18K: Rs 12,140/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 15,677/g
22K: Rs 14,370/g
18K: Rs 11,758/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 15,692/g
22K: Rs 14,385/g
18K: Rs 11,773/g
Patna
24K: Rs 15,682/g
22K: Rs 14,375/g
18K: Rs 11,790/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 15,677/g
22K: Rs 14,370/g
18K: Rs 11,758/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 15,682/g
22K: Rs 14,375/g
18K: Rs 11,763/g
Pune
24K: Rs 15,677/g
22K: Rs 14,370/g
18K: Rs 11,758/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 15,677/g
22K: Rs 14,370/g
18K: Rs 11,758/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 15,692/g
22K: Rs 14,385/g
18K: Rs 11,773/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 15,692/g
22K: Rs 14,385/g
18K: Rs 11,773/g
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