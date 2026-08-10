Gold rates dip: Check Prices across India

New Delhi: After a period of hike, prices of gold dipped on August 10. The US dollar trails other major global currencies as investors look forward to the month's inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate path, Reuters reported.
The Euro hit the $1.1558 mark while sterling made it to $1.3490.
The prices fluctuate in the international market as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismisses the possibility of talks between Tehran and the US over ending the war and opening the Strait of Hormuz, despite the earlier claims by Washington regarding a plausible deal.
The current rate of gold in India stands at Rs 15,197/g for 24K against Rs 15,235/g on August 9. Similarly, 22K and 18K cost Rs 13,930/g and Rs 11,398/g against Rs 13,965/g and Rs 11,426/g on August 9 respectively.
The decline is observed even as the MCX gold rates higher at Rs 1.52 lakh per 10g.
Current Gold rates against August 9 rates across various Indian cities are as follows:
Delhi
24K: Rs 15,212/g against Rs 15,255/g
22K: Rs 13,945/g against Rs 13,985/g
18K: Rs 11,413/g against Rs 11,446/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 15,197/g against Rs 15,235/g
22K: Rs 13,930/g against Rs 13,965/g
18K: Rs 11,398/g against Rs 11,426/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 15,197/g against Rs 15,235/g
22K: Rs 13,930/g against Rs 13,965/g
18K: Rs 11,398/g against Rs 11,426/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 15,202/g against Rs 15,245/g
22K: Rs 13,935/g against Rs 13,975/g
18K: Rs 11,403/g against Rs 11,436/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 15,218/g against Rs 15,235/g
22K: Rs 13,950/g against Rs 13,965/g
18K: Rs 11,765/g against Rs 11,780/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 15,197/g against Rs 15,235/g
22K: Rs 13,930/g against Rs 13,965/g
18K: Rs 11,398/g against Rs 11,426/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 15,212/g against Rs 15,255/g
22K: Rs 13,945/g against Rs 13,985/g
18K: Rs 11,413/g against Rs 11,446/g
Patna
24K: Rs 15,202/g against Rs 15,245/g
22K: Rs 13,935/g against Rs 13,975/g
18K: Rs 11,403/g against Rs 11,436/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 15,197/g against Rs 15,235/g
22K: Rs 13,930/g against Rs 13,965/g
18K: Rs 11,398/g against Rs 11,426/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 15,202/g against Rs 15,245/g
22K: Rs 13,935/g against Rs 13,975/g
18K: Rs 11,403/g against Rs 11,436/g
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