/Gold rates dip on Sept 21: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

New Delhi: Gold rates declined on Saturday, currently standing at Rs 15,458 per gram for 24-carat purity on September 21, 2026. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 14,170 per gram and Rs 11,594 per gram, respectively.
The cost of the precious metal dipped by Rs 126 for 24K purity, Rs 115 for 22K purity, and Rs 94 for 18K purity in comparison to September 20, 2026.
The US Fed Reserve meeting adopted a tighter monetary policy against inflation, which seems to be working against the precious metal.
Following the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates, gold weakened, bouncing back soon after as easing oil prices reduced the inflationary pressure.
The current trend in the yellow metal's rates hints towards high volatility as it is being impacted by inflationary pressure as well as uncertainty over the US-Iran war. The easing concerns over energy supply disruptions have lowered oil prices as the supply remained strong despite disruption to Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline.
Meanwhile, two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have been attacked by ‘unknown projectiles’ near Tawakkul Island.
Also, as the festival season approaches, the buying is expected to further support gold rates. Check prices across India:
Delhi
24K: Rs 15,473/g
22K: Rs 14,185/g
18K: Rs 11,609/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 15,458/g
22K: Rs 14,170/g
18K: Rs 11,594/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 15,458/g
22K: Rs 14,170/g
18K: Rs 11,594/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 15,463/g
22K: Rs 14,175/g
18K: Rs 11,599/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 15,568/g
22K: Rs 14,270/g
18K: Rs 12,040/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 15,458/g
22K: Rs 14,170/g
18K: Rs 11,594/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 15,473/g
22K: Rs 14,185/g
18K: Rs 11,609/g
Patna
24K: Rs 15,463/g
22K: Rs 14,175/g
18K: Rs 11,599/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 15,458/g
22K: Rs 14,170/g
18K: Rs 11,594/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 15,463/g
22K: Rs 14,175/g
18K: Rs 11,599/g
Pune
24K: Rs 15,458/g
22K: Rs 14,170/g
18K: Rs 11,594/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 15,458/g
22K: Rs 14,170/g
18K: Rs 11,594/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 15,473/g
22K: Rs 14,185/g
18K: Rs 11,609/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 15,473/g
22K: Rs 14,185/g
18K: Rs 11,609/g
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