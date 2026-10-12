/Gold rates dipped on Oct 12: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

New Delhi: Yellow metal experienced a deline on Monday, currently standing at Rs 15,098 per gram for 24-carat purity on October 12, 2026. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 13,840 per gram and Rs 11,324 per gram, respectively.
Gold rates dipped by Rs 44 for 24K purity, Rs 40 for 22K purity, and Rs 33 for 18K purity in comparison to October 11, 2026.
The drop came as rupee rebounded by 1 percent early on Monday. Rupee opened the session at 95.76 against the US Dollar.
Gold experienced volatility in the previous weeks due to inflation concerns and continued expectations of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates further. However, the latest report suggests lower chances of a rate hike during the October meeting after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated that “There is no need for urgency” after the softer US data.
Oil prices also fell by $1.5 per barrel amid uncertainty over the war between the US and Iran which has till now caused major disruption to the crude supply particularly through the Strait of Hormuz.. US President Donald Trump shared on social media that he decide to buy oil from Russia to ease the elevated crude prices ahead of the November mid-term elections.
Also, Saudi had unexpectedly cut November crude prices for Asia despite raising them for parts of Europe. At the same time, G7 countries also agreed to release 100 million barrels of crude oil and diesel from emergency stocks following pressure from US President Donald Trump. These developments has also held the oil prices.
Following the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points during the September 15-16 meeting, gold weakened. It has since been experiencing volatility amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Also, US inflation data and interest rates set by the Federal Reserve continue to navigate the yellow metal's trajectory. When dollar is stronger and interest rates are high, yellow metal weighs down due to the increased opportunity cost of holding.
On a different note, the festive season in India would boost festive buying of gold which also impacts the rates of the precious metal
Check prices across India:
Delhi
24K: Rs 15,113/g
22K: Rs 13,855/g
18K: Rs 11,339/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 15,098/g
22K: Rs 13,840/g
18K: Rs 11,324/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 15,098/g
22K: Rs 13,840/g
18K: Rs 11,324/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 15,103/g
22K: Rs 13,845/g
18K: Rs 11,329/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 15,098/g
22K: Rs 13,840/g
18K: Rs 11,370/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 15,098/g
22K: Rs 13,840/g
18K: Rs 11,324/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 15,113/g
22K: Rs 13,855/g
18K: Rs 11,339/g
Patna
24K: Rs 15,103/g
22K: Rs 13,845/g
18K: Rs 11,329/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 15,098/g
22K: Rs 13,840/g
18K: Rs 11,324/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 15,147/g
22K: Rs 13,885/g
18K: Rs 11,362/g
Pune
24K: Rs 15,103/g
22K: Rs 13,845/g
18K: Rs 11,329/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 15,103/g
22K: Rs 13,845/g
18K: Rs 11,329/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 15,113/g
22K: Rs 13,855/g
18K: Rs 11,339/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 15,113/g
22K: Rs 13,855/g
18K: Rs 11,339/g
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