/Gold rates dipped on Oct 13: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

New Delhi: Gold rates dropped on Tuesday, currently standing at Rs 14,929 per gram for 24-carat purity on October 13, 2026. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 13,685 per gram and Rs 11,197 per gram, respectively.
Gold rates dipped by Rs 39 for 24K purity, Rs 35 for 22K purity, and Rs 29 for 18K purity in comparison to October 12, 2026.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is hovering around 102.5, reaching an 18-month high and putting pressure on the yellow metal. On the other hand, geopolitical tensions have increased safe-haven demand, further strengthening the dollar as investors seek safety in dollar-denominated assets.
Gold experienced volatility in the previous weeks due to inflation concerns and continued expectations of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates further. However, the latest report suggests lower chances of a rate hike during the October meeting after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated that “There is no need for urgency” following softer US data.
Oil prices dipped nearly 1.48 per cent to $105 per barrel amid expectations of Russian oil entering the market, whereas the conflict involving Saudi Arabia and the Houthis is creating disruptions in supply from the Middle East. The development came after US President Donald Trump shared on social media that he had decided to buy oil from Russia to ease elevated crude prices ahead of the November midterm elections.
Also, Saudi Arabia had unexpectedly cut November crude prices for Asia despite raising them for parts of Europe. On the other hand, G7 countries also agreed to release 100 million barrels of crude oil and diesel from emergency stocks following pressure from US President Donald Trump. These developments have also held oil prices down.
Following the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points during the September 15–16 meeting, gold weakened. It has since been experiencing volatility amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Also, US inflation data and interest rates set by the Federal Reserve continue to influence the yellow metal's trajectory. When the dollar is stronger and interest rates are high, the yellow metal comes under pressure due to the increased opportunity cost of holding it.
On a different note, the festive season in India would boost festive buying of gold, which also impacts the rates of the precious metal.
Check prices across India:
Delhi
24K: Rs 14,944/g
22K: Rs 13,700/g
18K: Rs 11,212/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 14,929/g
22K: Rs 13,685/g
18K: Rs 11,197/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 14,929/g
22K: Rs 13,685/g
18K: Rs 11,197/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 14,934/g
22K: Rs 13,690/g
18K: Rs 11,202/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 14,929/g
22K: Rs 13,685/g
18K: Rs 11,240/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 14,929/g
22K: Rs 13,685/g
18K: Rs 11,197/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 14,944/g
22K: Rs 13,700/g
18K: Rs 11,212/g
Patna
24K: Rs 14,934/g
22K: Rs 13,690/g
18K: Rs 11,202/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 14,929/g
22K: Rs 13,685/g
18K: Rs 11,197/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 14,934/g
22K: Rs 13,690/g
18K: Rs 11,202/g
Pune
24K: Rs 14,929/g
22K: Rs 13,685/g
18K: Rs 11,197/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 14,929/g
22K: Rs 13,685/g
18K: Rs 11,197/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 14,944/g
22K: Rs 13,700/g
18K: Rs 11,212/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 14,944/g
22K: Rs 13,700/g
18K: Rs 11,212/g
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