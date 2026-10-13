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Gold rates dipped on Oct 13: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Gold rates dipped by Rs 39 for 24K purity, Rs 35 for 22K purity, and Rs 29 for 18K purity in comparison to October 12, 2026.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 01:24 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
Gold rates dipped on Oct 13: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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