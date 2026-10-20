/Gold rates dropped on Oct 20: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

New Delhi: Gold rates fell on Tuesday, currently standing at Rs 14,717 per gram for 24-carat purity on October 20, 2026. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 13,490 per gram and Rs 11,038 per gram, respectively.
Yellow metal prices declined by Rs 87 for 24K purity, Rs 80 for 22K purity, and Rs 65 for 18K purity compared with October 19, 2026.
Gold is under pressure due to elevated oil prices. Brent crude hovered at a five-month high of $109.87 a barrel due to continued geopolitical tensions resulting from the US-Iran war and the recent escalation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia.
The surge came even after US President Donald Trump's decision to waive sanctions and tariffs on Russia, strengthening hopes of better diesel supply to the market. Yet, energy prices remain elevated, further prompting expectations of rate hikes in the coming sessions.
Also, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released on Wednesday, October 14, once again brought expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike during the monetary policy meeting scheduled for October 27–28 to the table. The cost of gasoline surged, leading to a higher-than-expected spike in consumer prices in September.
As per reports, Treasury yields rose sharply as the Consumer Price Index increased to 3.7% in September, up from 3.4% in August.
Previous reports suggested lower chances of a rate hike during the October meeting after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated that “There is no need for urgency” following softer US data.
Meanwhile, the ongoing conflicts involving the Middle East have continued to keep inflation fears high since the end of February.
US inflation data and interest rates set by the Federal Reserve continue to influence the yellow metal's trajectory. When the dollar is stronger and interest rates are high, the yellow metal comes under pressure due to the increased opportunity cost of holding it.
Gold continues to remain under pressure, as its trajectory is likely to be influenced by geopolitical concerns and energy prices, with the Federal Reserve's rate decisions further affecting its price.
On a different note, festive buying across India is also playing a role in determining the cost of the yellow metal.
Check prices across India:
Delhi
24K: Rs 14,732/g
22K: Rs 13,505/g
18K: Rs 11,052/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 14,717/g
22K: Rs 13,490/g
18K: Rs 11,038/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 14,717/g
22K: Rs 13,490/g
18K: Rs 11,038/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 14,722/g
22K: Rs 13,495/g
18K: Rs 11,042/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 14,717/g
22K: Rs 13,490/g
18K: Rs 11,085/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 14,717/g
22K: Rs 13,490/g
18K: Rs 11,038/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 14,732/g
22K: Rs 13,505/g
18K: Rs 11,052/g
Patna
24K: Rs 14,722/g
22K: Rs 13,495/g
18K: Rs 11,042/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 14,717/g
22K: Rs 13,490/g
18K: Rs 11,038/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 14,722/g
22K: Rs 13,495/g
18K: Rs 11,042/g
Pune
24K: Rs 14,717/g
22K: Rs 13,490/g
18K: Rs 11,038/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 14,717/g
22K: Rs 13,490/g
18K: Rs 11,038/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 14,732/g
22K: Rs 13,505/g
18K: Rs 11,052/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 14,732/g
22K: Rs 13,505/g
18K: Rs 11,052/g
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