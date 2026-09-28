/Gold rates dropped on Sept 28: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

New Delhi: Gold rates experienced a steep decline on Monday, currently standing at Rs 15,017 per gram for 24-carat purity on September 28, 2026. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 13,765 per gram and Rs 11,263 per gram, respectively.
Precious metal's rates dropped by Rs 251 for 24K purity, Rs 230 for 22K purity, and Rs 188 for 18K purity in comparison to September 27, 2026.
As the US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's seven-day peace proposal, the chances of Strait of Hormuz reopening seems to be dwindling. As a result, Brent crude rose by around 2 percent on Monday fueling inflation concerns and reinforcing the expectation of Federal Reserve raising interest rates further.
Stronger dollar and high interest rates put pressure on non-yielding assets such as gold and increases their opportunity cost of holding.
Following the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points and expectations of a further increase, gold weakened but rose again days later as oil prices dropped. Strong supply a week ago despite disruption to Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, easing concerns over energy supply disruptions and lowering oil prices. However, as the tensions in the Middle East remain elevated the oil supply is weighed down, hiking its prices.
Meanwhile, Iran affirms that it stands "ready for diplomacy" which is up to US President to choose while also declaring that in case of escalation, it stands firm even if it leads to "doomsday war".
The current trend in the yellow metal's rates hints towards high volatility as it is being impacted by inflationary pressure as well as uncertainty over the US-Iran war.
Check prices across India:
Delhi
24K: Rs 15,032/g
22K: Rs 13,780/g
18K: Rs 11,278/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 15,017/g
22K: Rs 13,765/g
18K: Rs 11,263/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 15,017/g
22K: Rs 13,765/g
18K: Rs 11,263/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 15,022/g
22K: Rs 13,770/g
18K: Rs 11,268/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 15,017/g
22K: Rs 13,765/g
18K: Rs 11,535/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 15,017/g
22K: Rs 13,765/g
18K: Rs 11,263/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 15,032/g
22K: Rs 13,780/g
18K: Rs 11,278/g
Patna
24K: Rs 15,022/g
22K: Rs 13,770/g
18K: Rs 11,268/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 15,017/g
22K: Rs 13,765/g
18K: Rs 11,263/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 15,022/g
22K: Rs 13,770/g
18K: Rs 11,268/g
Pune
24K: Rs 15,017/g
22K: Rs 13,765/g
18K: Rs 11,263/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 15,017/g
22K: Rs 13,765/g
18K: Rs 11,263/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 15,032/g
22K: Rs 13,780/g
18K: Rs 11,278/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 15,032/g
22K: Rs 13,780/g
18K: Rs 11,278/g
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