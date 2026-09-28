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Gold rates dropped on Sept 28: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

As the US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's seven-day peace proposal, the chances of Strait of Hormuz reopening seems to be dwindling. As a result, Brent crude rose by 2 percent on Monday fueling inflation concerns and reinforcing the expectation of Federal Reserve raising interest rates.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 01:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
Gold rates dropped on Sept 28: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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