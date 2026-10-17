/Gold rates hike on Oct 17: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

New Delhi: Gold rates hiked slightly on Saturday, currently standing at Rs 14,766 per gram for 24-carat purity on October 17, 2026. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 13,535 per gram and Rs 11,074 per gram, respectively.
Gold rates rose by Rs 22 for 24K purity, Rs 20 for 22K purity, and Rs 16 for 18K purity compared with October 13, 2026.
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released on Wednesday has again boosted expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike during the monetary policy meeting scheduled for October 27–28. The cost of gasoline surged, leading to a higher-than-expected spike in consumer prices in September.
As per reports, Treasury yields rose sharply as the Consumer Price Index rose to 3.7% in September, up from 3.4% in August.
Previous reports suggested lower chances of a rate hike during the October meeting after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated that “There is no need for urgency” following softer US data.
Brent crude rose on Friday, ending the week at $109.86 per barrel amid supply fears due to the conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. The hike continued even as US President Donald Trump shared on social media that he had decided to buy diesel from Russia to ease elevated energy costs ahead of the November midterm elections.
At the same time, tensions between the US and Iran have continued to keep energy prices high since the end of February. Rising energy costs further boost the chances of a rate hike, which has an impact on the yellow metal.
US inflation data and interest rates set by the Federal Reserve continue to influence the yellow metal's trajectory. When the dollar is stronger and interest rates are high, the yellow metal comes under pressure due to the increased opportunity cost of holding it.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia had unexpectedly cut November crude prices for Asia despite raising them for parts of Europe. On the other hand, G7 countries also agreed to release 100 million barrels of crude oil and diesel from emergency stocks following pressure from US President Donald Trump.
Gold continues to remain under pressure as its trajectory is likely to be influenced by geopolitical concerns and energy prices, with the Federal Reserve's rate decisions further affecting its price.
Check prices across India:
Delhi
24K: Rs 14,781/g
22K: Rs 13,550/g
18K: Rs 11,089/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 14,766/g
22K: Rs 13,535/g
18K: Rs 11,074/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 14,766/g
22K: Rs 13,535/g
18K: Rs 11,074/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 14,771/g
22K: Rs 13,540/g
18K: Rs 11,079/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 14,766/g
22K: Rs 13,535/g
18K: Rs 11,125/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 14,766/g
22K: Rs 13,535/g
18K: Rs 11,074/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 14,781/g
22K: Rs 13,550/g
18K: Rs 11,089/g
Patna
24K: Rs 14,771/g
22K: Rs 13,540/g
18K: Rs 11,079/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 14,766/g
22K: Rs 13,535/g
18K: Rs 11,074/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 14,771/g
22K: Rs 13,540/g
18K: Rs 11,079/g
Pune
24K: Rs 14,766/g
22K: Rs 13,535/g
18K: Rs 11,074/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 14,766/g
22K: Rs 13,535/g
18K: Rs 11,074/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 14,781/g
22K: Rs 13,550/g
18K: Rs 11,089/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 14,781/g
22K: Rs 13,550/g
18K: Rs 11,089/g
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