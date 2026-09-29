/Gold rates plunged on Sept 29: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

New Delhi: The prices of the precious metal declined sharply on Tuesday, currently standing at Rs 14,880 per gram for 24-carat purity on September 29, 2026. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 13,640 per gram and Rs 11,160 per gram, respectively.
Gold's rates dropped by Rs 137 for 24K purity, Rs 125 for 22K purity, and Rs 103 for 18K purity in comparison to September 28, 2026.
As the US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's seven-day peace proposal, the chances of Strait of Hormuz reopening are uncertain. As a result, Brent crude rose for a second successive session on Tuesday maintaining inflation concerns and reinforcing the expectation of Federal Reserve raising interest rates further.
Stronger dollar and high interest rates put pressure on non-yielding assets such as gold and increases their opportunity cost of holding.
Following the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points and expectations of a further increase, gold weakened. It surged again days later following the meeting as oil prices dropped due to strong supply despite disruption to Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline. However, as the tensions in the Middle East are continuously elevated the oil supply is weighed down, hiking its prices.
Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi relayed the proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to the Washington during a meeting with Qatari mediators.
On the other hand the US clarified war would not end unless the nuclear programme is addressed.
Check prices across India:
Delhi
24K: Rs 14,895/g
22K: Rs 13,655/g
18K: Rs 11,175/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 14,880/g
22K: Rs 13,640/g
18K: Rs 11,160/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 14,880/g
22K: Rs 13,640/g
18K: Rs 11,160/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 14,885/g
22K: Rs 13,645/g
18K: Rs 11,165/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 14,880/g
22K: Rs 13,640/g
18K: Rs 11,410/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 14,880/g
22K: Rs 13,640/g
18K: Rs 11,160/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 14,895/g
22K: Rs 13,655/g
18K: Rs 11,175/g
Patna
24K: Rs 14,885/g
22K: Rs 13,645/g
18K: Rs 11,165/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 14,880/g
22K: Rs 13,640/g
18K: Rs 11,160/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 14,885/g
22K: Rs 13,645/g
18K: Rs 11,165/g
Pune
24K: Rs 14,880/g
22K: Rs 13,640/g
18K: Rs 11,160/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 14,880/g
22K: Rs 13,640/g
18K: Rs 11,160/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 14,895/g
22K: Rs 13,655/g
18K: Rs 11,175/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 14,895/g
22K: Rs 13,655/g
18K: Rs 11,175/g
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