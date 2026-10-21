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  • /Gold rates remain stable on Oct 21: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Gold rates remain stable on Oct 21: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Gold is under pressure due to elevated oil prices. Brent crude hovered at a five-month high of $109.87 a barrel due to continued geopolitical tensions resulting from the US-Iran conflict and the recent escalation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
Gold rates remain stable on Oct 21: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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