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  • /Gold rates remain unchanged on Oct 18: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Gold rates remain unchanged on Oct 18: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Prices of the yellow metal on October 17 rose by Rs 22 for 24K purity, Rs 20 for 22K purity, and Rs 16 for 18K purity compared with October 16, 2026.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 10:43 AM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 10:43 AM IST
Gold rates remain unchanged on Oct 18: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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Gold rates remain unchanged on Oct 18: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities
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