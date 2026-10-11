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Gold rates stable on Oct 11: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Gold rates on October 10 hiked by Rs 71 for 24K purity, Rs 65 for 22K purity, and Rs 54 for 18K purity in comparison to October 09, 2026.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 10:55 AM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
Gold rates stable on Oct 11: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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Gold rates stable on Oct 11: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities
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