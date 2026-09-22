/Gold rates surge on Sept 22: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

New Delhi: Prices for different purities of Gold rose slightly on Tuesday, currently standing at Rs 15,475 per gram for 24-carat purity on September 22, 2026. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 14,185 per gram and Rs 11,606 per gram, respectively.
Gold rates surged by Rs 17 for 24K purity, Rs 15 for 22K purity, and Rs 12 for 18K purity in comparison to September 21, 2026.
Though the tighter monetary policy adopted during the US Fed Reserve meeting against inflation continue to put pressure on bullion, weaker crude seems to be working in support of the precious metal.
Following the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise policy rate by 25 basis points and expectations of further increase, gold weakened. The metal bounced back soon after as easing oil prices reduced the inflationary pressure. However, the prices dipped again on Monday.
The current trend in the yellow metal's rates hints towards high volatility as it is being impacted by inflationary pressure as well as uncertainty over the US-Iran war.
Oil supply remained strong despite disruption to Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline. Thus easing concerns over energy supply disruptions have lowered oil prices.
Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continue amid the ongoing US-Iran war. A spokesperson for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Mohebbi warned it would “change the geography of the war” and that Iran would bring new weapons into the battle.
A tanker in the Strait of Hormuz has been attacked by ‘unknown projectiles’.
On a different note, as the festival season approaches the buying is expected to further support gold rates. Check prices across India:
Delhi
24K: Rs 15,490/g
22K: Rs 14,200/g
18K: Rs 11,621/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 15,475/g
22K: Rs 14,185/g
18K: Rs 11,606/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 15,475/g
22K: Rs 14,185/g
18K: Rs 11,606/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 15,480/g
22K: Rs 14,190/g
18K: Rs 11,611/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 15,475/g
22K: Rs 14,185/g
18K: Rs 11,955/g
Price in Chennai went down by Rs 93, Rs 85, and Rs 85 for 24K, 22K, and 18K purity, respectively.
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 15,475/g
22K: Rs 14,185/g
18K: Rs 11,606/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 15,490/g
22K: Rs 14,200/g
18K: Rs 11,621/g
Patna
24K: Rs 15,480/g
22K: Rs 14,190/g
18K: Rs 11,611/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 15,475/g
22K: Rs 14,185/g
18K: Rs 11,606/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 15,480/g
22K: Rs 14,190/g
18K: Rs 11,611/g
Pune
24K: Rs 15,475/g
22K: Rs 14,185/g
18K: Rs 11,606/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 15,475/g
22K: Rs 14,185/g
18K: Rs 11,606/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 15,490/g
22K: Rs 14,200/g
18K: Rs 11,621/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 15,490/g
22K: Rs 14,200/g
18K: Rs 11,621/g
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