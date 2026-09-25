/Gold rates surge on Sept 25: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

New Delhi: The rates for yellow metal surged slightly on Friday, currently standing at Rs 15,284 per gram for 24-carat purity on September 25, 2026. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 14,010 per gram and Rs 11,463 per gram, respectively. The hike followed a rate decline for three consecutive days.
Gold prices went up by Rs 16 for 24K purity, Rs 15 for 22K purity, and Rs 12 for 18K purity in comparison to September 24, 2026.
Following the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise policy rate by 25 basis points and expectations of further increase, gold weakened since it does not earn any interest. The bullion has been experiencing volatility due to fluctuating inflationary pressure and strong dollar. The Fed Reserve is expected to keep the interest rates elevated
Though the tighter monetary policy adopted during the US Fed Reserve meeting against inflation continue to put pressure on bullion, weaker crude worked in support of the precious metal.
Oil supply remained strong despite disruption to Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, easing concerns over energy supply disruptions and lowering oil prices. The prices jumped nearly 3 percent on Thursday, however easing today after reports of potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
The current trend in the yellow metal's rates hints towards high volatility as it is being impacted by inflationary pressure as well as uncertainty over the US-Iran war.
Addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that its up to America to end this war or continue and that they "do not wish to continue".
Meanwhile US President Donald Trump hinted towards the possibility of a deal between the United States and Iran after midterm elections to Congress on November 3.
On a different note, as the festival season approaches the buying is expected to further support gold rates. Check prices across India:
Delhi
24K: Rs 15,299/g
22K: Rs 14,025/g
18K: Rs 11,478/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 15,284/g
22K: Rs 14,010/g
18K: Rs 11,463/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 15,284/g
22K: Rs 14,010/g
18K: Rs 11,463/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 15,289/g
22K: Rs 14,015/g
18K: Rs 11,468/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 15,284/g
22K: Rs 14,010/g
18K: Rs 11,780/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 15,284/g
22K: Rs 14,010/g
18K: Rs 11,463/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 15,299/g
22K: Rs 14,025/g
18K: Rs 11,478/g
Patna
24K: Rs 15,289/g
22K: Rs 14,015/g
18K: Rs 11,468/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 15,284/g
22K: Rs 14,010/g
18K: Rs 11,463/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 15,289/g
22K: Rs 14,015/g
18K: Rs 11,468/g
Pune
24K: Rs 15,284/g
22K: Rs 14,010/g
18K: Rs 11,463/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 15,284/g
22K: Rs 14,010/g
18K: Rs 11,463/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 15,299/g
22K: Rs 14,025/g
18K: Rs 11,478/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 15,299/g
22K: Rs 14,025/g
18K: Rs 11,478/g
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