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  • /Gold rates surge on Sept 25: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Gold rates surge on Sept 25: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Following the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise policy rate by 25 basis points and expectations of further increase, gold weakened since it does not earn any interest.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 12:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Gold rates surge on Sept 25: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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