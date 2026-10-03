/Gold rates surged on Oct 03: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

New Delhi: The yellow metal dipped on Saturday, currently standing at Rs 14,918 per gram for 24-carat purity on October 03, 2026. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 13,675 per gram and Rs 11,189 per gram, respectively.
Gold's rates dropped by Rs 110 for 24K purity, Rs 100 for 22K purity, and Rs 82 for 18K purity in comparison to October 02, 2026.
The gold market remains volatile amid geopolitical tensions and the US's tighter monetary policy.
The precious metal remains under pressure due to a stronger dollar and high interest rates, which put pressure on non-yielding assets and increase their opportunity cost of holding.
The recovery in gold prices at the end of September followed a slip in oil prices on Wednesday amid reports of higher supply through the Strait of Hormuz. The development came as Saudi Arabia's crude exports through the East-West pipeline hinted towards recovery following disruption earlier in the month due to drone attacks.
The yellow metal was weighed down by higher oil prices for two successive sessions on Monday and Tuesday due to inflation concerns and continued expectations of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates further. However, the latest report suggests lower chances of a rate hike during the October meeting after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated that “There is no need for urgency” following the softer US data.
Oil prices are experiencing a downward trend as reports suggest that G7 countries agreed to release 100 million barrels of crude oil and diesel from emergency stocks following pressure from US President Donald Trump.
Following the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points during the September 15-16 meeting, gold weakened.
It has since been experiencing upward and downward movements as gold has continued to fluctuate amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Also, US inflation data and interest rates set by the Federal Reserve are weighing down on the yellow metal.
Meanwhile, President Trump has hinted at the end of the US-Iran war “immediately after” the November midterm polls.
Check prices across India:
Delhi
24K: Rs 14,933/g
22K: Rs 13,690/g
18K: Rs 11,204/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 14,918/g
22K: Rs 13,675/g
18K: Rs 11,189/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 14,918/g
22K: Rs 13,675/g
18K: Rs 11,189/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 14,923/g
22K: Rs 13,680/g
18K: Rs 11,194/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 14,918/g
22K: Rs 13,675/g
18K: Rs 11,235/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 14,918/g
22K: Rs 13,675/g
18K: Rs 11,189/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 14,933/g
22K: Rs 13,690/g
18K: Rs 11,204/g
Patna
24K: Rs 14,923/g
22K: Rs 13,680/g
18K: Rs 11,194/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 14,918/g
22K: Rs 13,675/g
18K: Rs 11,189/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 14,923/g
22K: Rs 13,680/g
18K: Rs 11,194/g
Pune
24K: Rs 14,918/g
22K: Rs 13,675/g
18K: Rs 11,189/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 14,918/g
22K: Rs 13,675/g
18K: Rs 11,189/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 14,933/g
22K: Rs 13,690/g
18K: Rs 11,204/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 14,933/g
22K: Rs 13,690/g
18K: Rs 11,204/g
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