/Gold rates surged on Sept 30: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

New Delhi: Gold rates rose on Wednesday, currently standing at Rs 14,957 per gram for 24-carat purity on September 30, 2026. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 13,710 per gram and Rs 11,218 per gram, respectively.
Gold's rates hiked by Rs 77 for 24K purity, Rs 70 for 22K purity, and Rs 58 for 18K purity in comparison to September 29, 2026.
The Middle East conflict continue to affect the bullion.
The recovery in the gold prices follows slip in oil prices on Wednesday amid reports of higher supply through the Strait of Hormuz. The development came as the Saudi Arabia's crude exports through East-West pipeline hinted towards recovery following disruption earlier in the month due to drone attacks.
Yet, gold remains under pressure due to stronger dollar and high interest rates which put pressure on non-yielding assets and increases their opportunity cost of holding.
The yellow metal was weighed down by higher oil prices for a two successive session on Monday and Tuesday due to inflation concerns and continued expectation of Federal Reserve raising interest rates further.
Following the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points during the September 15-16 meeting, gold weakened. It surged again days after the meeting as oil prices dropped due to strong supply despite disruption to Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline.
The volatility in the gold prices however continues, fueled by inflation concerns and oil supply fluctuations.
Qatar acts as a mediator as the US and Iran holds indirect talks and reports suggest that Tehran received Washington's response on proposal regarding the reopening of the Strait Of Hormuz.
Check prices across India:
Delhi
24K: Rs 14,894/g
22K: Rs 13,725/g
18K: Rs 11,233/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 14,957/g
22K: Rs 13,710/g
18K: Rs 11,218/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 14,957/g
22K: Rs 13,710/g
18K: Rs 11,218/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 14,962/g
22K: Rs 13,715/g
18K: Rs 11,223/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 14,957/g
22K: Rs 13,710/g
18K: Rs 11,480/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 14,957/g
22K: Rs 13,710/g
18K: Rs 11,218/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 14,972/g
22K: Rs 13,725/g
18K: Rs 11,233/g
Patna
24K: Rs 14,962/g
22K: Rs 13,715/g
18K: Rs 11,223/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 14,957/g
22K: Rs 13,710/g
18K: Rs 11,218/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 14,962/g
22K: Rs 13,715/g
18K: Rs 11,223/g
Pune
24K: Rs 14,957/g
22K: Rs 13,710/g
18K: Rs 11,218/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 14,957/g
22K: Rs 13,710/g
18K: Rs 11,218/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 14,972/g
22K: Rs 13,725/g
18K: Rs 11,233/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 14,972/g
22K: Rs 13,725/g
18K: Rs 11,233/g
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