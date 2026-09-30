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  • /Gold rates surged on Sept 30: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Gold rates surged on Sept 30: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

The recovery in the gold prices follows slip in oil prices on Wednesday amid reports of higher supply through the Strait of Hormuz. 

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 03:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 03:03 PM IST
Gold rates surged on Sept 30: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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Gold rates surged on Sept 30: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities
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