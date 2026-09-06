/Gold rates today: Check prices across India on Sept 6

New Delhi: Gold rates in the market have remained unchanged on Sunday due to no market movements. Yellow metal experienced a decline on Saturday, and stands at Rs 15,480 per gram for 24-carat purity on September 6, 2026. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 14,190 per gram and Rs 11,610 per gram, respectively.
Gold rates are down by Rs 186 for 24K purity, Rs 170 for 22K purity, and Rs 139 for 18K purity in comparison to September 4, 2026, rates. The drop was observed after the prices surged as traders scaled back September rate hike expectations. The predictions were made following Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's remarks regarding favouring a steady interest rate at the US central bank’s next policy meeting if inflation pressures cool. Consequently, lower US Treasury yields support the decline in the opportunity cost of holding bullion, making gold more attractive.
The expectations of a hike in Federal Reserve interest rates have, however, again picked up after the stronger-than-expected US jobs data. Such expectations weigh down the bullion, which is a non-yielding product. Thus, prices drop.
On the other hand, the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran continues to keep the bullion volatile. US President Donald Trump has reportedly threatened to strike Iran's Pickaxe Mountain. Multiple reports suggest the biggest exchange of strikes between the two countries since July, as Washington attacked Iran's southern coast and Tehran struck US bases.
The intensifying exchange between the US and Iran threatens the energy supply across the globe, resulting in higher prices. Rising energy prices and fluctuation in currency, shifts the focus towards securing oil over gold which has weakened its demand temporarily.
Meanwhile, Russia-Ukraine war also plays a role in the bullion's volatility. Since the war, the central bank has leveled up gold purchase leaving only a little amount for jewellery, ETFs, bars and other investment.
Bullion in India is also going through a volatile phase as a result of these external factors.
Check Gold rates across India:
Delhi
24K: Rs 15,495/g
22K: Rs 14,205/g
18K: Rs 11,625/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 15,480/g
22K: Rs 14,190/g
18K: Rs 11,610/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 15,480/g
22K: Rs 14,190/g
18K: Rs 11,610/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 15,485/g
22K: Rs 14,195/g
18K: Rs 11,615/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 15,667/g
22K: Rs 14,361/g
18K: Rs 12,131/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 15,480/g
22K: Rs 14,190/g
18K: Rs 11,610/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 15,495/g
22K: Rs 14,205/g
18K: Rs 11,625/g
Patna
24K: Rs 15,485/g
22K: Rs 14,195/g
18K: Rs 11,615/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 15,480/g
22K: Rs 14,190/g
18K: Rs 11,610/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 15,485/g
22K: Rs 14,195/g
18K: Rs 11,615/g
Pune
24K: Rs 15,480/g
22K: Rs 14,190/g
18K: Rs 11,610/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 15,480/g
22K: Rs 14,190/g
18K: Rs 11,610/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 15,495/g
22K: Rs 14,205/g
18K: Rs 11,625/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 15,495/g
22K: Rs 14,205/g
18K: Rs 11,625/g
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