/Gold rates today; oil prices rose amid US-Iran tensions 

New Delhi: Gold trades at lower rates today despite continuing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. Following a sharp two-month spike in prices during inflation and raised energy prices in the US, prices have relaxed.
On August 14, 24 carat gold is rated at Rs 15,289 per gram, while 22 carat and 18 carat gold stand at Rs 14,015 per gram and Rs 11,467 per gram respectively. The price of 22K gold saw a decline of Rs 65 from that on August 13. While 24K gold is the purest among the three categories, 22 carat gold is preferred for making jewellery due to its higher durability.
Although gold prices may have experienced a decline, the atmosphere surrounding US-Iran relations maintains unpredictability in the bullion market for an indefinite period.
"...we are going to apply measures like have never been seen in the history of economic isolation of a country," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. As the ceasefire talks between the two countries stalled, there is little hope of normal passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz in the near future.
The uncertainty in geopolitical relations between the US and Iran is reflected in the local market with fluctuations in bullion. Oil prices rose again after the United States threatened an indefinite naval blockade of Iran, Reuters reported. This came after prices had dropped about 2 percent on Thursday.
Delhi
24K: Rs 15,304/g
22K: Rs 14,030/g
18K: Rs 11,482/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 15,289/g
22K: Rs 14,015/g
18K: Rs 11,467/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 15,289/g
22K: Rs 14,015/g
18K: Rs 11,467/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 15,294/g
22K: Rs 14,020/g
18K: Rs 11,472/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 15,317/g
22K: Rs 14,040/g
18K: Rs 11,820/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 15,289/g
22K: Rs 14,015/g
18K: Rs 11,467/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 15,304/g
22K: Rs 14,030/g
18K: Rs 11,482/g
Patna
24K: Rs 15,294/g
22K: Rs 14,020/g
18K: Rs 11,472/g
ALSO READ: Gold rates dip: Check Prices across India
Bangalore
24K: Rs 15,289/g
22K: Rs 14,015/g
18K: Rs 11,467/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 15,294/g
22K: Rs 14,020/g
18K: Rs 11,472/g
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