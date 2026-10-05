/Gold remains stable on Oct 05: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

New Delhi: The yellow metal remains largely stable on Monday, currently standing at Rs 14,918 per gram for 24-carat purity on October 05, 2026. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 13,675 per gram and Rs 11,189 per gram, respectively.
Prices of gold came down on Saturday by Rs 110 for 24K purity, Rs 100 for 22K purity, and Rs 82 for 18K purity in comparison to October 02, 2026 and has since shown almost flat movement.
Gold remains under pressure when dollar is stronger and interest rates are high, since they put pressure on non-yielding assets and increase their opportunity cost of holding.
The yellow metal was weighed down by higher oil prices for two successive sessions last week due to inflation concerns and continued expectations of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates further. However, the latest report suggests lower chances of a rate hike during the October meeting after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated that “There is no need for urgency” following the softer US data.
As per reports Saudi has unexpectedly cut November crude prices for Asia despite raising them for parts of Europe. At the same time, oil prices are experiencing a downward trend as G7 countries agreed to release 100 million barrels of crude oil and diesel from emergency stocks following pressure from US President Donald Trump.
Precious metal's market remains volatile amid geopolitical tensions and the US monetary policy.
Following the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points during the September 15-16 meeting, gold weakened.
It has since been experiencing fluctuating movements amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Also, US inflation data and interest rates set by the Federal Reserve continue to navigate the yellow metal's trajectory. Meanwhile, crude supply continue from the Strait of Hormuz despite hindrances due to the ongoing conflict in the region.
Check prices across India:
Delhi
24K: Rs 14,933/g
22K: Rs 13,690/g
18K: Rs 11,204/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 14,918/g
22K: Rs 13,675/g
18K: Rs 11,189/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 14,918/g
22K: Rs 13,675/g
18K: Rs 11,189/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 14,923/g
22K: Rs 13,680/g
18K: Rs 11,194/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 14,918/g
22K: Rs 13,675/g
18K: Rs 11,235/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 14,918/g
22K: Rs 13,675/g
18K: Rs 11,189/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 14,933/g
22K: Rs 13,690/g
18K: Rs 11,204/g
Patna
24K: Rs 14,923/g
22K: Rs 13,680/g
18K: Rs 11,194/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 14,918/g
22K: Rs 13,675/g
18K: Rs 11,189/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 14,923/g
22K: Rs 13,680/g
18K: Rs 11,194/g
Pune
24K: Rs 14,918/g
22K: Rs 13,675/g
18K: Rs 11,189/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 14,918/g
22K: Rs 13,675/g
18K: Rs 11,189/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 14,933/g
22K: Rs 13,690/g
18K: Rs 11,204/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 14,933/g
22K: Rs 13,690/g
18K: Rs 11,204/g
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