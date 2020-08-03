हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gold

Gold rises by Rs 185 to Rs 54,678 per 10 gram

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 185 to Rs 54,678 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 54,493 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 1,672 to Rs 66,742 per kg from Rs 65,070 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold price for 24 carat in Delhi was trading up by Rs 185 with rupee depreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee plunged 20 paise and settled below the 75 per US dollar level on Monday, tracking negative domestic equities and strengthening American currency.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,973 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 24.30 per ounce. 

