हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Gold rises marginally by Rs 11, silver jumps Rs 1,554

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 53,121 per 10 gram.

Gold rises marginally by Rs 11, silver jumps Rs 1,554

New Delhi: Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 11 to Rs 53,132 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday following a rally in international market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 53,121 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also jumped Rs 1,554 to Rs 68,349 per kg from Rs 66,795 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,931 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 25.88 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot international gold prices rising to USD 1,931," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Tags:
GoldGold pricegold ratesGold price today
Next
Story

Gold plunges Rs 1,228, silver tanks Rs 5,172
  • 23,96,637Confirmed
  • 47,033Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,04,05,098Confirmed
  • 7,44,211Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M31S

Badhir News: News for hearing impaired; August 13, 2020