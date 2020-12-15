Gold rises Rs 514 to Rs 48,847 per 10 gram on Tuesday December 15

New Delhi: Gold prices rose Rs 514 to Rs 48,847 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday on a strong global trend and rupee depreciation,

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 48,333 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver prices also jumped Rs 1,046 to Rs 63,612 per kilogram from Rs 62,566 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Future Gold on MCX

In the future trade, Gold prices rose by Rs 284 to Rs 49,223 per 10 gram as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 284, or 0.58 per cent, at Rs 49,223 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,601 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

International Gold prices

International Gold prices inched higher as the dollar weakened, though the start of COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States and Canada buoyed hopes of a swifter global economic recovery and kept the metal`s gains in check, a Reuters report said. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,831.64 per ounce by 0322 GMT, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,836.50, Reuters added.

With Agency Inputs