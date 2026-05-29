Gold, silver decline up to 1% amid geopolitical uncertainty

New Delhi: Prices of gold and silver were trading lower on Friday led by geopolitical tensions involving the US-Iran situation. Rates of both gold and silver dropped nearly 1 percent in the early trade today. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for 5 June 2026 were trading at Rs 1,56,711 per 10 grams. Rates were down over 0.15 percent from the earlier close of Rs 1,56,925.

ALSO READ: India tops global consumer confidence rankings with score of 66.6 in May

At around 12:18 pm, the yellow metal declined as much as 0.14 percent or Rs 214 to Rs 1,56,711. So far during the session, it recorded an intraday high of Rs 1,57,197, up 0.17 percent or Rs 272.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Coal India Offer For Sale closes; Check discount and other details

Meanwhile, silver futures for 3 July 2026 were trading at Rs 2,67,500 per kg, down Rs 1679 or 0.62 percent from the previous close of Rs 2,69,537. During the session so far, the white metal touched an intraday low of Rs 2,67,500, down 0.75 per cent or Rs 2,037. It touched an intraday high of Rs 2,69,400, lower by 0.05 percent or Rs 137.

In the international market, precious metals traded with mild gains. COMEX gold was up 0.17 per cent at $4,540 per ounce, while COMEX silver gained 0.25 per cent to trade near $76 per ounce.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities said, “Gold prices also traded weak as rising crude prices and renewed geopolitical uncertainty kept markets cautious. MCX Gold declined around Rs 900 towards Rs 1,58,150, after repeatedly facing resistance near the Rs 1,61,000 zone in recent sessions. Market participants are now closely watching upcoming US Core PCE inflation and GDP data, which could significantly influence Fed expectations and bullion movement. Technically, gold has immediate support near Rs 1,57,000, while resistance remains around Rs 1,61,000."

