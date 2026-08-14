Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Bullion
  • /Gold, silver decline up to 1% as US-Iran tensions weigh sentiment

Gold, silver decline up to 1% as US-Iran tensions weigh sentiment

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (October) declined as much as 0.8 per cent or Rs 1,233 to Rs 1,52,233, hitting an intraday low by 10:22 am.

Published: Aug 14, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
Gold, silver decline up to 1% as US-Iran tensions weigh sentiment

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'It's between students and me': CJI Surya Kant raps BCI over move against protesting NALSAR students
2
3
4
5