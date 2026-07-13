Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Bullion
  • /Gold, silver prices fall up to 2% amid stronger dollar, Fed rate hike concerns

Gold, silver prices fall up to 2% amid stronger dollar, Fed rate hike concerns

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August 5) opened at Rs 1,42,633, down Rs 845 or 0.58 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,43,478.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 11:21 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 11:21 AM IST
Gold, silver prices fall up to 2% amid stronger dollar, Fed rate hike concerns

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland in India grab eyeballs: But what do you know about The Odyssey?
The Odyssey1 min ago
2
Multi Commodity Exchange2 min ago
3
S Janaki funeral8 min ago
4
Badrinath temple13 min ago
5
IND vs ENG ODI series14 min ago