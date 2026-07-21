Gold, silver rates 21 June 2026: Prices jump as safe-haven demand rises amid Middle East tensions

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery climbed as much as 1.03 per cent or Rs 1,460 to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,42,848 per 10 grams at around 11:20 am. Meanwhile, silver futures for September delivery rose 1.54 per cent or Rs 3,380 to an intraday high of Rs 2,21,780 per kg.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 12:19 PM IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 12:19 PM IST join share