/Gold, silver surge up to 1% ahead of US Fed policy decision

At around 10:45 am, gold futures (October) were trading at 1,51,598, an increase of 0.52 per cent or Rs 789. The yellow metal recorded an intraday high of Rs 1,52,100 so far, jumping nearly 1 per cent or Rs 1,291. While it touched an intraday low of Rs 1,51,450, still an increase of about half per cent.