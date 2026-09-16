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Gold, silver surge up to 1% ahead of US Fed policy decision

Meanwhile, silver futures (December) surged as much as 1.66 per cent or Rs 3,870 to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,35,988.

Published: Sep 16, 2026, 11:54 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
Gold, silver surge up to 1% ahead of US Fed policy decision

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