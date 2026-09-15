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Gold, silver trade flat as dollar, US yields rise ahead of Fed decision

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (October) were trading at Rs 1,52,570 per 10 grams, up 0.01 per cent or Rs 18.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 11:27 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 11:27 AM IST
Gold, silver trade flat as dollar, US yields rise ahead of Fed decision

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Gold, silver trade flat as dollar, US yields rise ahead of Fed decision
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