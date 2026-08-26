/Gold, silver trade higher as easing crude and bond yields support precious metals

At around 12:15 am, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,62,395 per 10 grams, down Rs 487 or 0.3 per cent. So far in the trading session, it jumped as much as 0.19 per cent or Rs 320 to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,63,202, while recording an intraday low of Rs 1,62,286, a decrease of 0.36 per cent or Rs 596.