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Gold, silver trade higher as easing crude and bond yields support precious metals

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (October) opened at Rs 1,63,202 per 10 grams, up Rs 320 from its previous close of Rs 1,62,882.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 12:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
Gold, silver trade higher as easing crude and bond yields support precious metals

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Gold, silver trade higher as easing crude and bond yields support precious metals
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