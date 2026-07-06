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Gold steady, silver slips as Fed rate hike expectations ease

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (August 5) opened at Rs 1,47,135 per 10 grams, down Rs 243 or 0.16 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,47,378.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 11:51 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
Gold steady, silver slips as Fed rate hike expectations ease

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