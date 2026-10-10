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Gold surges on Oct 10: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Softer US dollar and easing treasury yields have supported Gold since they influence the metal's opportunity cost of holding. When dollar is stronger and interest rates are high, yellow metal weighs down due to the increased opportunity cost of holding.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 11:24 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
Gold surges on Oct 10: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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