/Gold surges on Oct 10: Check Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

New Delhi: Gold is experiencing an upward trend on Saturday, currently standing at Rs 15,142 per gram for 24-carat purity on October 10, 2026. Rates for 22K and 18K gold are Rs 13,880 per gram and Rs 11,357 per gram, respectively.
Gold rates hiked by Rs 71 for 24K purity, Rs 65 for 22K purity, and Rs 54 for 18K purity in comparison to October 09, 2026.
Softer US dollar and easing treasury yields have supported Gold since they influence the metal's opportunity cost of holding. When dollar is stronger and interest rates are high, yellow metal weighs down due to the increased opportunity cost of holding.
Gold experienced volatility in the previous weeks due to inflation concerns and continued expectations of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates further. However, the latest report suggests lower chances of a rate hike during the October meeting after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated that “There is no need for urgency” after the softer US data.
Oil prices also tumbled amid resilient supply from the Middle East as US President Donald Trump said that he would not attack Iran before the mid-term poll. He also suggested talks with Iran towards ending the conflict which has till now caused major disruption to the crude supply particularly through the Strait of Hormuz.
Also, Saudi has unexpectedly cut November crude prices for Asia despite raising them for parts of Europe. At the same time, G7 countries also agreed to release 100 million barrels of crude oil and diesel from emergency stocks following pressure from US President Donald Trump. These developments has also held the oil prices.
Following the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points during the September 15-16 meeting, gold weakened. It has since been experiencing volatility amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Also, US inflation data and interest rates set by the Federal Reserve continue to navigate the yellow metal's trajectory.
Meanwhile, Iran's Revolutionary Guard's claim to have struck a tanker which attempted to take an "illegal route" through the Strait of Hormuz.
Check prices across India:
Delhi
24K: Rs 15,157/g
22K: Rs 13,895/g
18K: Rs 11,372/g
Mumbai
24K: Rs 15,142/g
22K: Rs 13,880/g
18K: Rs 11,357/g
Kolkata
24K: Rs 15,142/g
22K: Rs 13,880/g
18K: Rs 11,357/g
Ahmedabad
24K: Rs 15,147/g
22K: Rs 13,885/g
18K: Rs 11,362/g
Chennai
24K: Rs 15,142/g
22K: Rs 13,880/g
18K: Rs 11,400/g
Hyderabad
24K: Rs 15,142/g
22K: Rs 13,880/g
18K: Rs 11,357/g
Lucknow
24K: Rs 15,157/g
22K: Rs 13,895/g
18K: Rs 11,372/g
Patna
24K: Rs 15,147/g
22K: Rs 13,885/g
18K: Rs 11,362/g
Bangalore
24K: Rs 15,142/g
22K: Rs 13,880/g
18K: Rs 11,357/g
Bhopal
24K: Rs 15,147/g
22K: Rs 13,885/g
18K: Rs 11,362/g
Pune
24K: Rs 15,142/g
22K: Rs 13,880/g
18K: Rs 11,357/g
Thiruvananthapuram
24K: Rs 15,142/g
22K: Rs 13,880/g
18K: Rs 11,357/g
Amritsar
24K: Rs 15,157/g
22K: Rs 13,895/g
18K: Rs 11,372/g
Chandigarh
24K: Rs 15,157/g
22K: Rs 13,895/g
18K: Rs 11,372/g
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