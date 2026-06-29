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Indians are selling old gold jewellery as prices pull back from record highs

Industry estimates suggest that recycled gold volumes are rising sharply, potentially easing some of India's dependence on imported bullion. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 05:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
Indians are selling old gold jewellery as prices pull back from record highs
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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