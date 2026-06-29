/Indians are selling old gold jewellery as prices pull back from record highs

New Delhi: Indian households are cashing in on the retreat in gold prices from earlier this year’s record highs, indicating worries that the rally in the yellow metal may have reached its peak. The trend is despite the deep cultural affinity for gold and its longstanding position as a preferred store of wealth. Instead of holding on to their jewellery or exchanging it for new ornaments, many consumers are choosing to monetise their holdings while prices remain relatively elevated.
Industry estimates suggest that recycled gold volumes are rising sharply, potentially easing some of India's dependence on imported bullion. India imported gold worth more than USD 70 billion in FY26, making the precious metal one of the country's significant import items. At the same time, a larger flow of old jewellery into the recycling ecosystem could help reduce fresh import demand.
According to data from the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), sales of old gold during the April-June quarter rose substantially compared with the same period last year. The increase comes as consumers seek to lock in gains after a period of unprecedented price appreciation.
Market participants say expectations of further weakness in gold prices are influencing household behaviour. With prices already retreating from their peaks, many owners fear that waiting longer could result in lower realisations, prompting them to sell now rather than later.
The trend is also providing a boost to organised gold recycling businesses. Refiners and specialised collection centres are reporting stronger inflows with old ornaments being melted down into pure gold and fed back into the supply chain for jewellery making.
Analysts say while short-term price movements are prompting profit-booking, gold still retains its status as a long-term hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. Future price direction will depend on factors such as global interest rates, geopolitical developments, central bank buying and investor sentiment.
But for now, Indian households appear to be cashing in on still-elevated prices, turning dormant jewellery holdings into liquid cash amid concerns that the recent correction may have further to run.
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