Middle East conflict pushes gold prices higher in India

Gold rates across different cities in the country differ slightly. In Delhi, 24K, 22K and 18K gold are priced at Rs 15,255, Rs 13,985 and Rs 11,446, respectively, whereas prices in Mumbai for the three categories are Rs 15,235, Rs 13,965 and Rs 11,426, respectively. Rates in other cities for 24-carat, 22-carat and 18-carat gold are as follows: Chennai: Rs 15,164, Rs 13,900 and Rs 11,716, respectively; Kolkata: Rs 15,235, Rs 13,965 and Rs 11,426, respectively; Hyderabad: Rs 15,235, Rs 13,965 and Rs 11,426, respectively; and Ahmedabad: Rs 15,245, Rs 13,975 and Rs 11,436, respectively.