Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Middle East conflict pushes gold prices higher in India

Lower US Treasury yields have also contributed to the rise, as they boosted demand for gold as a safe-haven asset. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 06:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
Middle East conflict pushes gold prices higher in India
Image Credit: Image credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Middle East conflict pushes gold prices higher in India
2
3
4
5