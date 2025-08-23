RBI Releases Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Calendar For Premature Redemption During October 2025 – March 2026
For Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme issued by the RBI, premature redemption of the gold bonds is permitted after five years from the date of issue of such bonds.
New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the calendar for Premature Redemption of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme during October 2025 – March 2026 period.
RBI has given the details of tranches falling due for premature redemption during the period October 01, 2025 – March 31, 2026, along with the window available for submission of request for premature redemption by the investors.
|Sl. No.
|Tranche
|Issue Date
|Date of Premature Redemption
|Dates for submitting the request for premature redemption by the investors to the Receiving Offices/NSDL/CDSL/RBI Retail Direct
|From
|To
|1
|2018-19 Series I
|May 04, 2018
|November 04, 2025
|October 04, 2025
|October 27, 2025
|2
|2018-19 Series II
|October 23, 2018
|October 23, 2025
|September 22, 2025
|October 13, 2025
|3
|2018-19 Series III
|November 13, 2018
|November 13, 2025
|October 13, 2025
|November 3, 2025
|4
|2018-19 Series IV
|January 01, 2019
|January 01, 2026
|December 01, 2025
|December 22, 2025
|5
|2018-19 Series V
|January 22, 2019
|January 22, 2026
|December 22, 2025
|January 12, 2026
|6
|2018-19 Series VI
|February 12, 2019
|February 12, 2026
|January 12, 2026
|February 2, 2026
|7
|2019-20 Series I
|June 11, 2019
|December 11, 2025
|November 10, 2025
|December 11, 2025
|8
|2019-20 Series II
|July 16, 2019
|January 16, 2026
|December 16, 2025
|January 06, 2026
|9
|2019-20 Series III
|August 14, 2019
|February 13, 2026
|January 14, 2026
|February 03, 2026
|10
|2019-20 Series IV
|September 17, 2019
|March 17, 2026
|February 13, 2026
|March 07, 2026
|11
|2019-20 Series V
|October 15, 2019
|October 15, 2025
|September 13, 2025
|October 06, 2025
|12
|2019-20 Series VI
|October 30, 2019
|October 30, 2025
|September 29, 2025
|October 20, 2025
|13
|2019-20 Series VII
|December 10, 2019
|December 10, 2025
|November 07, 2025
|December 01, 2025
|14
|2019-20 Series VIII
|January 21, 2020
|January 21, 2026
|December 20, 2025
|January 12, 2026
|15
|2019-20 Series IX
|February 11, 2020
|February 11, 2026
|January 09, 2026
|February 02, 2026
|16
|2019-20 Series X
|March 11, 2020
|March 11, 2026
|February 7, 2026
|March 02, 2026
|17
|2020-21, Series I
|April 28, 2020
|October 28, 2025
|September 27, 2025
|October 18, 2025
|18
|2020-21, Series II
|May 19, 2020
|November 19, 2025
|October 18, 2025
|November 10, 2025
|19
|2020-21, Series III
|June 16, 2020
|December 16, 2025
|November 15, 2025
|December 06, 2025
|20
|2020-21, Series IV
|July 14, 2020
|January 14, 2026
|December 12, 2025
|January 05, 2026
|21
|2020-21, Series V
|August 11, 2020
|February 11, 2026
|January 09, 2026
|February 02, 2026
|22
|2020-21, Series VI
|September 08, 2020
|March 07, 2026
|February 05, 2026
|February 25, 2026
|23
|2020-21, Series VII
|October 20, 2020
|October 20, 2025
|September 19, 2025
|October 10, 2025
|24
|2020-21, Series VIII
|November 18, 2020
|November 18, 2025
|October 18, 2025
|November 10, 2025
|25
|2020-21, Series IX
|January 05, 2021
|January 05, 2026
|December 05, 2025
|December 26, 2025
|26
|2020-21, Series X
|January 19, 2021
|January 19, 2026
|December 19, 2025
|January 09, 2026
|27
|2020-21, Series XI
|February 09, 2021
|February 09, 2026
|January 09, 2026
|January 30, 2026
|28
|2020-21, Series XII
|March 09, 2021
|March 09, 2026
|February 06, 2026
|February 27, 2026
Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Premature Redemption Rates
The Premature redemption price of SGB shall be based on the simple average of closing gold price of 999 purity of previous three business days from the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).
Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme FAQ
What is Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?
Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity. The Bond is issued by Reserve Bank on behalf of Government of India.
How Is Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme being sold?
The bonds will be sold through scheduled commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.
Who can buy Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?
The Bonds will be restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions.
