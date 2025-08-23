RBI Releases Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Calendar For Premature Redemption During October 2025 – March 2026

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the calendar for Premature Redemption of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme during October 2025 – March 2026 period.

For Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme issued by the RBI, premature redemption of the gold bonds is permitted after five years from the date of issue of such bonds.

(Also read--8th CPC: Proposal To Calculate Minimum Wage Based On Family Model Including Ageing Parents)

RBI has given the details of tranches falling due for premature redemption during the period October 01, 2025 – March 31, 2026, along with the window available for submission of request for premature redemption by the investors.

Sl. No. Tranche Issue Date Date of Premature Redemption Dates for submitting the request for premature redemption by the investors to the Receiving Offices/NSDL/CDSL/RBI Retail Direct From To 1 2018-19 Series I May 04, 2018 November 04, 2025 October 04, 2025 October 27, 2025 2 2018-19 Series II October 23, 2018 October 23, 2025 September 22, 2025 October 13, 2025 3 2018-19 Series III November 13, 2018 November 13, 2025 October 13, 2025 November 3, 2025 4 2018-19 Series IV January 01, 2019 January 01, 2026 December 01, 2025 December 22, 2025 5 2018-19 Series V January 22, 2019 January 22, 2026 December 22, 2025 January 12, 2026 6 2018-19 Series VI February 12, 2019 February 12, 2026 January 12, 2026 February 2, 2026 7 2019-20 Series I June 11, 2019 December 11, 2025 November 10, 2025 December 11, 2025 8 2019-20 Series II July 16, 2019 January 16, 2026 December 16, 2025 January 06, 2026 9 2019-20 Series III August 14, 2019 February 13, 2026 January 14, 2026 February 03, 2026 10 2019-20 Series IV September 17, 2019 March 17, 2026 February 13, 2026 March 07, 2026 11 2019-20 Series V October 15, 2019 October 15, 2025 September 13, 2025 October 06, 2025 12 2019-20 Series VI October 30, 2019 October 30, 2025 September 29, 2025 October 20, 2025 13 2019-20 Series VII December 10, 2019 December 10, 2025 November 07, 2025 December 01, 2025 14 2019-20 Series VIII January 21, 2020 January 21, 2026 December 20, 2025 January 12, 2026 15 2019-20 Series IX February 11, 2020 February 11, 2026 January 09, 2026 February 02, 2026 16 2019-20 Series X March 11, 2020 March 11, 2026 February 7, 2026 March 02, 2026 17 2020-21, Series I April 28, 2020 October 28, 2025 September 27, 2025 October 18, 2025 18 2020-21, Series II May 19, 2020 November 19, 2025 October 18, 2025 November 10, 2025 19 2020-21, Series III June 16, 2020 December 16, 2025 November 15, 2025 December 06, 2025 20 2020-21, Series IV July 14, 2020 January 14, 2026 December 12, 2025 January 05, 2026 21 2020-21, Series V August 11, 2020 February 11, 2026 January 09, 2026 February 02, 2026 22 2020-21, Series VI September 08, 2020 March 07, 2026 February 05, 2026 February 25, 2026 23 2020-21, Series VII October 20, 2020 October 20, 2025 September 19, 2025 October 10, 2025 24 2020-21, Series VIII November 18, 2020 November 18, 2025 October 18, 2025 November 10, 2025 25 2020-21, Series IX January 05, 2021 January 05, 2026 December 05, 2025 December 26, 2025 26 2020-21, Series X January 19, 2021 January 19, 2026 December 19, 2025 January 09, 2026 27 2020-21, Series XI February 09, 2021 February 09, 2026 January 09, 2026 January 30, 2026 28 2020-21, Series XII March 09, 2021 March 09, 2026 February 06, 2026 February 27, 2026

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Premature Redemption Rates

The Premature redemption price of SGB shall be based on the simple average of closing gold price of 999 purity of previous three business days from the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme FAQ

What is Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity. The Bond is issued by Reserve Bank on behalf of Government of India.

How Is Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme being sold?

The bonds will be sold through scheduled commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.

Who can buy Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?

The Bonds will be restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions.