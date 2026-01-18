Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3008122https://zeenews.india.com/bullion/silver-prices-jump-22-in-january-near-rs-3-lakh-mark-3008122.html
NewsBullion NewsSilver Prices Jump 22% In January, Near Rs 3 Lakh Mark
GLOBAL SILVER PRICE

Silver Prices Jump 22% In January, Near Rs 3 Lakh Mark

The sharp surge has helped silver emerge as the top performer among major asset classes, supported by strong demand and multiple positive global factors.

 

|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 07:36 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Silver Prices Jump 22% In January, Near Rs 3 Lakh MarkCredit: IANS

New Delhi: Silver prices have continued their remarkable rally, rising another 22 per cent in January so far, strengthening investor interest and keeping the white metal firmly in focus.  

The sharp surge has helped silver emerge as the top performer among major asset classes, supported by strong demand and multiple positive global factors.

After an extraordinary 170 per cent rise earlier, MCX silver prices have maintained strong momentum this month.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

From the April close of Rs 95,917, silver has climbed nearly 200 per cent to settle at Rs 2,87,762 on Friday, a performance usually associated with multibagger stocks rather than commodities.

Prices have also touched fresh record highs, with the latest peak of Rs 2,92,960 recorded last week.

As silver surged past earlier expectations much faster than anticipated, analysts have been quick to revise their targets upward.

Last year, domestic brokerages had projected silver prices at around Rs 1,10,000 by the end of the year, but those levels were crossed well before the midpoint.

The rally did not stop there, with prices going on to hit Rs 2,54,000, more than doubling earlier estimates.

As these above-ground reserves shrink, holders of physical silver are demanding higher prices, further pushing rates upward.

At the beginning of 2025, silver was largely overlooked by investors, with few expecting it to deliver such a sharp rally amid ongoing economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.

Adding to the bullish sentiment is a shift in global central bank behaviour. After accumulating significant quantities of gold over the past three years, central banks are now reported to be adding silver to their reserves as well.

This trend has provided additional support to prices, keeping MCX silver close to the Rs 3 lakh level.

With the latest close of Rs 2,87,762, silver is now just about 4.2 per cent away from crossing the Rs 3 lakh milestone.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

World Economic Forum
World Economic Forum 2026: India's Strong Davos Push Amid Global Shifts
Technology
MacKenzie Scott’s Donations Face FBI Scrutiny Over Alleged Hamas Links: Report
Narendra Modi Singur rally
PM Throws Down Gauntlet To Mamata From Singur, Says, 'End Mahajungle Raj'
Technology
iPhone Fold And iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Specs Leaked-Details Here
EU Mercosur trade deal
What Pushed EU And Mercosur To Finally Seal A Trade Deal After 25 Years?
Manikarnika Ghat
Varanasi Police Register 8 FIRs Over Fake AI Images Linked To Manikarnika Ghat
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 18-1-2026: Assam State Sunday Lucky Draw OUT
Manipur Poppy Cultivation
Security Forces Destroy 306 Acres Of Illegal Poppy Fields In Manipur
Noida dense fog
Noida Dense Fog: 27-Year-Old Engineer Dies As Car Plunges Into Drainage Pit
Karachi fire
Pakistan: Six Killed, 20 Injured In Massive Fire At Karachi's Gul Plaza Mall