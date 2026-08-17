/Sovereign Gold Bond 2021-22 Series V due for premature redemption today; check how much money you will earn

New Delhi: The Premature redemption of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme SGB 2021-22 Series V due today (August 17, 2026), the Reserve Bank of India has said.
The Premature redemption price of SGB shall be based on the simple average of closing gold price of 999 purity of previous three business days from the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).
"In terms of GOI notification F.No. 4(5)-B(W&M)/2021 dated May 12, 2021 (SGB 2021-22 Series V - Issue date August 17, 2021) on Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme, premature redemption of Gold Bond may be permitted after fifth year from the date of issue of such Gold Bond on the date on which interest is payable. Accordingly, the due date of premature redemption of the above tranche shall be on August 17, 2026," said RBI.
Further, the redemption price of SGB shall be based on simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity of previous three business days from the date of redemption, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).
Accordingly, the redemption price for premature redemption due on August 17, 2026, shall be Rs 15,295/- (Rupees Fifteen Thousand Two Hundred and Ninety Five Only) per unit of SGB based on the simple average of closing price of gold for the three business days i.e., August 12, August 13, and August 14, 2026.
What is Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?
Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity. The Bond is issued by Reserve Bank on behalf of Government of India.
How Is Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme being sold?
The bonds will be sold through scheduled commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.
Who can buy Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?
The Bonds will be restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions.
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