Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series VI opens today: Buy gold at great prices for 5 days

New Delhi: The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series VI or the sixth tranche will be open for subscription from today.

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series VI will be open for subscription for the period August 30 to September 3, 2021.

The issue price for the next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22, which will open for subscription for five days has been fixed at Rs 4,732 per gram of gold, the RBI said.

"The nominal value of the bond...Works out to Rs 4,732 per gram of gold," the central bank said.

The government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), also provides a discount of Rs 50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and where the payment against the application is made through digital mode.

"For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 4,682 per gram of gold," the RBI said.

What is Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds will be redeemed in cash on maturity. The Bond is issued by Reserve Bank on behalf of Government of India.

How will the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme be sold?

The bonds will be sold through scheduled commercial banks (except Small Finance Banks and Payment Banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.

Who can buy Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme?

The Bonds will be restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, Trusts, Universities and Charitable Institutions.

